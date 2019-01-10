Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 10, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 10, 2019
arrowPress Releases
January 10, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Tencent picks up 36% ownership of Warhammer: Vermintide 2 dev Fatshark

Tencent picks up 36% ownership of Warhammer: Vermintide 2 dev Fatshark

January 10, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
January 10, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: Fatshark, the Sweedish developer behind Warhammer: Vermintide 2, has secured an investment from the Chinese video game and technology giant Tencent.

Reports from the Swedish website DI Digital say that the deal sets Tencent back around $56 million in exchange for a 36 percent stake, making the Chinese company a minority owner in Fatshark.

In a translated statement, Fatshark CEO Martin Wahlund says that the investment sees Fatshark retaining its independence and avoiding “any major changes” to its business. On Fatshark’s side, the shares up for grabs were partially newly issued shares and partially some recently put up for sale by a previous investor.

Related Jobs

Imangi Studios
Imangi Studios — Raleigh, North Carolina, United States
[01.10.19]
Game Artist
Imangi Studios
Imangi Studios — Raleigh, North Carolina, United States
[01.10.19]
Software Engineer
WWE
WWE — Stamford, Connecticut, United States
[01.10.19]
Manager, Interactive Games
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — bellevue, Washington, United States
[01.10.19]
Senior Community Manager


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

More than a throwback: How Dusk nails the best parts of 90s FPS games
Alt.Ctrl.GDC Showcase: HELLCOUCH
Unity changes terms of service to block SpatialOS projects
God of War nominated for 12 awards at 2019 DICE Awards


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image