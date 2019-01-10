Tencent picks up 36% ownership of Warhammer: Vermintide 2 dev Fatshark

Newsbrief: Fatshark, the Sweedish developer behind Warhammer: Vermintide 2, has secured an investment from the Chinese video game and technology giant Tencent.

Reports from the Swedish website DI Digital say that the deal sets Tencent back around $56 million in exchange for a 36 percent stake, making the Chinese company a minority owner in Fatshark.

In a translated statement, Fatshark CEO Martin Wahlund says that the investment sees Fatshark retaining its independence and avoiding “any major changes” to its business. On Fatshark’s side, the shares up for grabs were partially newly issued shares and partially some recently put up for sale by a previous investor.