Niantic's chief explores the future of AR game design at GDC 2019's Vision Track!

As you think about the year ahead, know that GDC 2019 organizers are doing the same -- and locking in some intriguing and forward-thinking luminaries to speak as part of the GDC 2019 Vision Track, a series of high-profile talks exploring the future of the game industry!

Most notably, today we're excited to announce that Niantic (Pokemon Go) founder and CEO John Hanke will take the stage at GDC 2019 to deliver a Vision Track talk on "The State & Future of AR Games: Rose-Colored Glasses" in which he'll provide a deep look at augmented reality (AR) tech today -- and help you imagine near- and long-term AR games and experiences that deliver persistent shared experiences in the real world.

Using data and examples from today’s leading AR experiences (including Pokemon Go, of course!) Hanke will paint a picture of the kind of gameplay that new AR technologies will enable. The talk will explore what is fun in the context of real world AR, including design decisions and context from Niantic's games.

He'll also examine how new developments like smart watches, glasses, AR cloud and deep machine learning will all impact AR game design possibilities for the future. This promises to be an energizing and hyper-relevant look at one of the most exciting new ways to make (and play) games, so don't skip it!

