Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 11, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 11, 2019
arrowPress Releases
January 11, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Niantic's chief explores the future of AR game design at GDC 2019's Vision Track!

Niantic's chief explores the future of AR game design at GDC 2019's Vision Track!

January 11, 2019 | By Staff
January 11, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Smartphone/Tablet, GDC

As you think about the year ahead, know that GDC 2019 organizers are doing the same -- and locking in some intriguing and forward-thinking luminaries to speak as part of the GDC 2019 Vision Track, a series of high-profile talks exploring the future of the game industry!

Most notably, today we're excited to announce that Niantic (Pokemon Go) founder and CEO John Hanke will take the stage at GDC 2019 to deliver a Vision Track talk on "The State & Future of AR Games: Rose-Colored Glasses" in which he'll provide a deep look at augmented reality (AR) tech today -- and help you imagine near- and long-term AR games and experiences that deliver persistent shared experiences in the real world.

Using data and examples from today’s leading AR experiences (including Pokemon Go, of course!) Hanke will paint a picture of the kind of gameplay that new AR technologies will enable. The talk will explore what is fun in the context of real world AR, including design decisions and context from Niantic's games.

He'll also examine how new developments like smart watches, glasses, AR cloud and deep machine learning will all impact AR game design possibilities for the future. This promises to be an energizing and hyper-relevant look at one of the most exciting new ways to make (and play) games, so don't skip it! 

Further details on this talk and many more are available now on the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.â€‹

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

 

Related Jobs

Within
Within — Los Angeles, California, United States
[01.10.19]
Systems Designer
Within
Within — Los Angeles, California, United States
[01.10.19]
Engineering Lead
Valkyrie Entertainment
Valkyrie Entertainment — Seattle, Washington, United States
[01.10.19]
Senior Software Engineer
Imangi Studios
Imangi Studios — Raleigh, North Carolina, United States
[01.10.19]
Game Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

All the ways of doing a beta
Blizzard and NetEase extend China publishing deal until 2023
Blog: Growing the conversation on game design
These were the most downloaded games on the PlayStation Store in 2018


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image