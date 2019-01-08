Get a job: WWE is hiring an Interactive Games Manager

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Stamford, Connecticut​

Key Responsibilities:

Analyze, monitor and report on major initiatives against key success metrics and present plans for revising and optimizing performance

Collaborate with publishing partners to craft best-in-class creative that resonates with targeted consumers through bespoke strategies for key channels/platforms

Liaise with internal teams and external partners to execute “soft marketing” across multiple platforms

Draft pitch decks on a regular cadence to develop cross-category retail opportunities and featured placement both at physical retail and digital/mobile app stores

Ideate concepts to develop content-as-marketing approach

Coordinate and facilitate reviews for marketing assets

Create and maintain promotional calendar to ensure effective communication/transparency and apprise team of issues that may adversely affect calendar

Compile and analyze weekly KPI reports, identify anomalies and provide recommended actions

Collaborate with regional offices to ensure key beats and activations are communicated and fully aligned globally

Leverage business intelligence systems to drive growth and evaluate strategic opportunities

Ensure project documents are complete and communicated appropriately through the organization

Willingness to provide support in various capacities throughout all phases of product lifecycle

Organizational support and travel to live events and promotional appearances

Stay up to date on WWE programs, story-lines, products, and businesses

Qualifications:

BA or BS degree

Must have minimum of 3 years of experience including: project management and sales/marketing

Knowledge of game/app development lifecycle

Understanding of the free-to-play business model and mobile games market

Demonstrated ability to support multiple projects

Organization, attention to detail, quality, and follow-up skills a must.

Excellent communication skills, both written and oral.

Strong interpersonal and collaboration skills to build relationships and teams.

Computer proficiency in MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Visio) a must.

Fact-based and data-driven decision maker

Avid gamer

Proven ability to influence, build relationships, and make recommendations

Eager to learn with the desire to progress and stay up-to-date on industry news, best practices, and current affairs

Willing and able to travel up to 15% of the time

