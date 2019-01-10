Report: Amazon is developing its own game streaming service

Amazon is reportedly developing its own cloud-based streaming service that would allow players to download and play games.

A few sources in the know spoke to The Information about Amazon's plans to join the ranks of Microsoft and Google by developing its own game streaming service, although it seems the service won't be available until 2020.

The company is supposedly already reaching out to publishers and developers about possible games that would be distributed as a part of the service.

The Verge was able to track down some Amazon job listings to corroborate the report, where the company is currently hiring at least two engineers in Seattle and California specifically to work on “Cloud Games," with a third post saying that Amazon has a new game business planned.

It will be interesting to see which publishers and developers decide to work with the service.