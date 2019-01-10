Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 10, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 10, 2019
arrowPress Releases
January 10, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Report: GameStop ownership to change hands as early as mid-February

Report: GameStop ownership to change hands as early as mid-February

January 10, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
January 10, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

At least two companies are quietly in the process of bidding for ownership of the physical game retailer GameStop and a sale could be announced as early as mid-February, according to a source familiar with the company.

This is from a Wall Street Journal story spotted by GameSpot that says at least two companies, including Sycamore Partners and Apollo Global Management, are looking at potentially purchasing the retailer, though all three companies declined to comment on the rumors.

This comes during an ongoing rough patch for GameStop. The company has reported falling profits and revenue across many of its recent quarterly reports and, as of last summer, said it was in ‘exploratory discussions’ with external companies regarding a “potential transaction” that, according to a source, also involved Sycamore Partners.

Related Jobs

Crystal Dynamics
Crystal Dynamics — Redwood City, California, United States
[01.09.19]
Camera Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[01.09.19]
Senior Project Manager
Velan Studios
Velan Studios — Troy, New York, United States
[01.09.19]
Producer
Jade Ember Studios
Jade Ember Studios — Boulder, Colorado, United States
[01.08.19]
Level Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Bungie takes Destiny 2 publishing rights back from Activision
More than a throwback: How Dusk nails the best parts of 90s FPS games
Alt.Ctrl.GDC Showcase: HELLCOUCH
Unity changes terms of service to block SpatialOS projects


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image