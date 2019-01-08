Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 10, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 10, 2019
arrowPress Releases
January 10, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Creating the characters and world of Mafia III

January 10, 2019 | By Staff
January 10, 2019 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Set in 1968, Mafia III takes place during one of the most turbulent years in American history. From the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to growing outrage over the war in Vietnam, the country's fault-lines were exposed and threatened to tear the United States apart. 

In this GDC 2017 talk, Hangar 13's William Harms discusses how the team used real history to inform Mafia III's characters and overarching narrative, and the decisions that drove the inclusion of sensitive issues such as the era's racial tensions.

It was an insightful talk that's definitely still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Crystal Dynamics
Crystal Dynamics — Redwood City, California, United States
[01.09.19]
Camera Designer
Jade Ember Studios
Jade Ember Studios — Boulder, Colorado, United States
[01.08.19]
Level Designer
Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[01.08.19]
Senior Game Designer
Light Field Lab, Inc
Light Field Lab, Inc — San Jose , California, United States
[01.07.19]
Lead Real Time VFX Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Bungie takes Destiny 2 publishing rights back from Activision
More than a throwback: How Dusk nails the best parts of 90s FPS games
Alt.Ctrl.GDC Showcase: HELLCOUCH
Unity changes terms of service to block SpatialOS projects


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image