Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 11, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 11, 2019
arrowPress Releases
January 11, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Blizzard and NetEase extend China publishing deal until 2023

Blizzard and NetEase extend China publishing deal until 2023

January 11, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
January 11, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Blizzard has extended its publishing deal with NetEase so the tech company can continue distributing its games in mainland China. 

The pair have been working together to publish Blizzard titles in the region for the past 11 years, and have now extended their publishing agreement until January 2023. 

The collaboration began back in 2008 with a licensing deal to bring StarCraft II and the Battle.net platform to China. Since then, the duo have worked together to launch other titles like World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, and Diablo III in the region. 

"We're pleased to continue our successful partnership with Blizzard after more than a decade of close cooperation," said William Ding, founder and CEO of NetEase. 

"The scope of our collaboration is now deeper and broader than ever before. We're confident that together we will continue to bring even more exciting game experiences to players worldwide."

Related Jobs

Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey , California, United States
[01.10.19]
Gameplay Engineer
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[01.10.19]
Sr. Gameplay Engineer
Within
Within — Los Angeles, California, United States
[01.10.19]
Systems Designer
Within
Within — Los Angeles, California, United States
[01.10.19]
Engineering Lead


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

All the ways of doing a beta
Bungie takes Destiny 2 publishing rights back from Activision
Epic, Improbable start fund to lure devs away from Unity amid engine kerfuffle
More than a throwback: How Dusk nails the best parts of 90s FPS games


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image