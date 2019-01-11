These were the most downloaded games on the PlayStation Store in 2018

Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 11, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 11, 2019
January 11, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
FIFA 19, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and Red Dead Redemption 2 were the most downloaded titles on the PlayStation Store throughout 2018. 

The news comes straight from Sony, with the company naming the top 20 most downloaded PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR titles in a post on the PlayStation Blog.

Familiar names like Beat Saber, Job Simulator, and Superhot VR topped the PlayStation VR download charts, and were joined in the top 10 by the likes of Skyrim VR and Moss.

Although the console maker didn't reveal any exact download figures, it's still interesting to see which games thrived on its digital marketplace last year. 

We've spotlighted the 10 most downloaded PS4 and PSVR games below, but those interested can check out the full lists by clicking right here

PlayStation Store's most downloaded PS4 titles

  1. FIFA 19
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
  3. Red Dead Redemption 2
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. God of War
  6. Marvel’s Spider-Man
  7. FIFA 18
  8. Gang Beasts
  9. Rocket League
  10. Far Cry 5

PlayStation Store's most downloaded PSVR titles    

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Job Simulator
  3. Superhot VR
  4. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
  5. Batman: Arkham VR
  6. Astro Bot Rescue Mission
  7. Robinson: The Journey
  8. Moss
  9. Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
  10. Arizona Sunshine

