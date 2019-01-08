Weekly Jobs Roundup: Sucker Punch, Within, Skydance, and more are hiring now!

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Location: Marina del Rey, California

Skydance Interactive, known for Archangel, a futuristic mech combat game in virtual reality and PWND, a high-flying, pulse-pounding, multi-player rocket arena shooter, is now bringing the iconic phenomenon of The Walking Dead to the VR realm.

Skydance Interactive is looking for a Gameplay Engineer to join our studio. In this position you'll be responsible for maintaining and extending major game subsystems, creating and optimizing gameplay elements, and working with the design team to implement ideas while providing technical and creative feedback. At Skydance Interactive, we believe that a small, focused, and dedicated team of talented people can create exceptional games.

Location: Culver City, California

Heart Machine is a small, deeply motivated and close-knit team located in Los Angeles. Our focus is gameplay that’s engaging, fluid and fun, while also building atmosphere through lush art and sound design. We’re immensely excited to be creating things we love every day.

We’re looking for talented, passionate people to become part of our small crew, to help build and shape something ambitious and completely unique from the ground up. Although we work incredibly hard, our studio is not a crunch-factory - we like to live our lives, have holidays, and remain healthy throughout a project. Work-life balance is important.

If you’re an incredibly capable level designer with ample spacial reasoning skills, a strong sense of storytelling and pacing and an artistic eye for great compositions, please reach out to us!

Location: Los Angeles, California

Founded in 2014 with the goal of expanding the potential of immersive storytelling, WITHIN creates, acquires, and distributes premium AR & VR experiences across web, mobile, console and headsets including Oculus Rift/Go, Samsung Gear VR, HTC Vive, Sony Playstation®VR, Google Daydream, and Xiaomi MiVR.

We’re looking for a Systems Designer to join our team! At Within, we move fast in a rigorous and creative environment. The right candidate will be an inventor, optimizer, and collaborator who possesses persistence and determination to create beloved experiences. Above all, the Systems Designer must be passionate about driving results and making great products.

As a Systems Designer you’ll be responsible for the development and execution of systems that captivate our users. You’ll be trusted to fully understand the people we serve and apply your expertise toward deeply engaging them. If you share our belief that virtual and augmented reality will be a major part of the future, and you think you can help us create that future, we’d love to meet you!

Location: Bellevue, Washington

Sucker Punch is an award-winning developer of Playstation games. We produced the Sly Cooper series of stealth platformers for the Playstation 2, which taught the youth of the world that stealing was OK (in certain circumstances). More recently, we’ve been working on the inFAMOUS series of games, which explore the joy of having superpowers and the pain of sidekicks nagging you about how to use them. We work on one game at a time, on one platform at a time, and all we care about is the quality of the games we produce. We’re looking for people who share our drive to do stunning, ground-breaking, genre-defining games and want to join us at our base of operations in sunny Seattle.

The Senior Community Manager is responsible for directing and conducting day-to-day Web and Social Media interactions with the enthusiasts and fans of Ghost of Tsushima. They will provide world class, personal support by engaging, educating, informing and entertaining our players, while maintaining an ongoing dialogue with the community at large.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.