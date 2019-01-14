Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 14, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
January 14, 2019
January 14, 2019
Awesome Games Done Quick 2019 raises $2.39M for Prevent Cancer Foundation

January 14, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) raised $2.39 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation during its latest speedrunning soiree. 

The charity event kicked off on January 6 and ran for a week. During that time, a team of volunteers sailed through 133 titles including familiar faces like Crash Bandicoot, Castlevania, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Jak 3, God of War II, Metal Gear Solid 2, and The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask.

More than 2,200 people attended AGDQ 2019 in Rockville, Maryland, while the event's Twitch stream peaked with around 221,000 concurrent viewers. 

Since 2010, Games Done Quick has raised over $19 million for various charities around the world, including Doctors Without Borders, the Organisation for Autism Research, and CARE. 

Those curious cats among you can learn more about the event over on the Games Done Quick website, where you'll also find a highlights reel and livestream archive.

