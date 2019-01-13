Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 15, 2019
Learn new ways of helping communities discover your game at GDC 2019!

January 15, 2019 | By Staff
Knowing how to get your game in front of the people who will enjoy it most has never been more important, and if you want to sharpen your skills, the 2019 Game Developers Conference is the place to be!

Notably, Dry Cactus director Patrick Corrieri will be at the March event to present "Community Driven Discoverability for Indies," a session of strategies for increasing the discoverability of your games.

Corrieri aims to give you an understanding of some of the many possible ways of leveraging user-generated content while also looking at game design for streamers as a way of maximizing exposure on media platforms. Specifically, you’ll hear about what Dry Cactus tried with its hit bridge-builder Poly Bridge, and how well it did or didn’t work. 

Aimed at indie devs but useful for all, this talk will help you identify your niche and unique selling points, find your audience, build strong communities, enable meaningful social experiences, provide value to influencers, and leverage social media to enable your players to be your advocates. 

Further details on this talk and many more are available now on the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

