Rocket League now allows cross-play for all platforms, including PS4

Newsbrief: Rocket League is the latest game to be added into the PlayStation Cross-Play Beta program, an addition that comes after years of Sony’s reluctance to offer the feature to multiplayer games.

Players do have the option to toggle cross-platform play on or off from Rocket League’s gameplay settings, but the feature is flipped on by default.

Psyonix’s rocket-powered spin on soccer is just one of several games that have offered limited cross-platform play for some time, in large part due to the fact that Sony was reluctant to let players on the PlayStation 4 team up with or match against those on competing consoles.

The company changed its tune recently (and openly admitted that it took a little too long to make that decision), first allowing Epic Games’ Fortnite to let its PlayStation 4 players compete and team up with friends on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch before slowly opening the feature up to other developers.