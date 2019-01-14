New Steam update makes browsing for DLC easier

Valve has updated the Steam store interface to make browsing for DLC much easier.

This change is especially helpful for developers who have released lots of DLC for their games, as this new format gives players less clutter to sift through.

As detailed in a blog post, all games that feature DLC now have a dedicated page for add-on content, and developers now have the ability to label and sort their content into different lists.

For example, developers can create separate DLC lists for items like cosmetics, characters, or texture packs, etc.

Before the update, DLC was previously displayed in a list format with prices next to each item. Clicking on those products would pull up more information.

A preview of the different DLC options will still be shown on the main store page, and selecting “View all” next to the DLC section will pull up a new display which features each DLC item with screenshots and other relevant info.