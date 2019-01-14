There are now over 30,000 games on Steam

Over 30,000 games have now been released on Steam, a milestone that the platform quietly crossed in the earliest days of 2019.

The number was spotted by PC Gamer over the weekend and does not include any DLC or other non-game programs hosted on the digital distribution platform. In fact, adding DLC into the mix makes the number closer to 48,000.

An updated tally of the count can be found by searching for nothing at all on the Steam Store, then narrowing down that search to include only games and opting out of any interest-based filters Steam has placed on your account. At the time of writing, that number sits at 30,067.

That’s a little bit higher than the unofficial Steam tracker SteamSpy’s own count of 27,397 lifetime Steam releases, so take the third-party tool's numbers with a grain of salt but SteamSpy did once again chart year-over-year growth for Steam. According to the site, 9,329 games released on Steam in all of 2018. That’s around an increase of 2,300 games from 2017.