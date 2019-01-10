Get a job: Within is looking for a Systems Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Los Angeles, California

We’re looking for a Systems Designer to join our team! At Within, we move fast in a rigorous and creative environment. The right candidate will be an inventor, optimizer, and collaborator who possesses persistence and determination to create beloved experiences. Above all, the Systems Designer must be passionate about driving results and making great products.

What you’ll do:

As a Systems Designer you’ll be responsible for the development and execution of systems that captivate our users. You’ll be trusted to fully understand the people we serve and apply your expertise toward deeply engaging them. If you share our belief that virtual and augmented reality will be a major part of the future, and you think you can help us create that future, we’d love to meet you!

The impact you’ll make:

Shape the foundational systems of a new, unannounced project in VR.

Solve problems related to motivation, progression, economy balance, and associated concepts.

Influence a cross-functional team of creative and technical collaborators to bring compelling systems to life.

Execute rapid prototypes to quickly evaluate high potential opportunities for engagement.

Own the ideation of new systems or enhancements to existing systems, and the accompanying design artifacts to empower your development partners.

Perform mathematical modeling to predict the impact of proposed systems.

Use your advanced understanding of statistical concepts to determine the ongoing success of implemented systems.

Develop hypotheses to explain desired system behavior as well as observed emergent behavior.

Research topics related to the product vision in order to ensure the most compelling experience possible.

Contribute to the establishment of standards, practices, and metrics that lead toward user and product success.

Build systems that delight users and achieve product goals.

Use your understanding of systems design to provide feedback to colleagues in other disciplines.

Accurately estimate projects and partner with project management to deliver predictably and on time.

What you’ll need to be successful:

BA/BS degree or equivalent practical experience.

3+ years of progressively increasing responsibility in systems design, game design, or a related field.

Ability to communicate clearly and effectively, both verbally and in writing, including to colleagues outside your department.

Experience with agile development and rapid prototyping methodologies.

Expert understanding of systems and mechanics in a variety of successful games.

Fine-tuned instincts for what feels great in a system or mechanic, especially to a casual user.

Strong interdisciplinary relationships built on mutual respect and a focus on continuous improvement.

Bonus Points for:

Experience working on interactive consumer products at a massive scale, especially where releases are frequent and iterative.

Expert understanding of how consumer products other than games have successfully used systems or mechanics typically associated with games.

