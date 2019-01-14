Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 14, 2019
January 14, 2019
January 14, 2019
Writers Guild crowns Reigns: Her Majesty for best writing in a video game

January 14, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Design

Newsbrief: The Writers' Guild of Great Britain has announced the winners for its annual Writers' Guild Awards, revealing Reigns: Her Majesty, written by Leigh Alexander (and former Gamasutra editor), took home the statue for Best Writing in a Video Game.

Other nominees included FIFA 19 's narrative-drive story mode "The Journey: Champions," written by Matt Turner, Tom Watt and Martin Korda was first on the short list, followed by Reigns: Her Majesty, written by Alexander. 

Narrative puzzle game The Spectrum Retreat, written by Giles Armstrong and Dan Smith, closed off the list. 

The awards took place earlier today at the Royal College of Physicians in central London, in a special ceremony to mark the union’s 60th anniversary.

