Jurassic World Evolution and Planet Coaster have crossed 2 million sales

All three of Frontier Developments' self-published game franchises have hit new sales milestones.

As reported in the company's latest trading update, both Planet Coaster and Jurassic World Evolution have surpassed 2 million base game sales worldwide, while popular space exploration sim Elite Dangerous has now sold over 3 million base copies.

For context, Plant Coaster launched in November 2016, Jurassic World Evolution hit shelves in June 2018, and Elite Dangerous landed all the way back in December 2014.

The studio also revealed development of its fourth franchise remains on track, and said the mystery title should launch during the upcoming financial year.

"We are very pleased with the success of Jurassic World Evolution, which has been our biggest launch to date," said Frontier CEO, David Braben.

"Elite Dangerous and Planet Coaster also continue to perform well, as our strategy of supporting, nurturing and enhancing each of our game franchises continues to deliver."