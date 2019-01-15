Forza Horizon 4 patches out Floss and Carlton dance emotes

Playground Games has patched out a couple dance emotes from Forza Horizon 4, two moves that coincidentally have become the subject of a lawsuit against Fortnite developer Epic Games.

Both the “Carlton” and “Floss” emotes have been cut from the game as of today, with only a short and sweet mention of the removal in the game’s patch notes.

Playground Games doesn’t offer any sort of reason for the sudden removal, but it’s fair to assume that the decision was prompted by a handful of lawsuits that have been levied against Fortnite developer Epic Games over dances being sold as Fortnite emotes allegedly without the permission of or compensation for the dances’ creators.

Alfonso Ribeiro, known for his portrayal of Carlton Banks in the show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, filed a lawsuit against Epic Games late last year for the game’s “Fresh” dance emote, a move that shares unmistakable similarities to Ribeiro’s now-iconic Carlton dance. Russell Horning, known as Backpack Kid, followed suit shortly after and filed his own lawsuit over his dance move, “The Floss”, appearing in the game under the same name.

Nothing seems to indicate at this time that Playground Games or Microsoft are facing similar lawsuits, so it’s likely that the removal was more of a preventative measure following those other cases.