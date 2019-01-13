Get a job: Mythical Games is after a Senior Producer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Location: Seattle, Washington
We are Mythical Games. A fully funded startup innovating at the intersection of video games and blockchain. Our goal is to lead the industry with the launch of exceptional video game experiences that leverage Blockchain Technology, while also providing a platform of robust tools that will allow any other game developer to do the same. We are looking for a highly-organized Senior Producer with exceptional communication skills and proven game production experience. In this role, you will be responsible for all aspects of production, partnering with external development resources, internal stakeholders, platform team in Sherman Oaks, and various other internal or external resources to manage development and publishing efforts for the Blankos franchise.
You will own the production schedule, establishing timelines and coordinating the workload required to achieve milestones, as well as being responsible for identifying risks, providing mitigation plans, and regularly communicating development status to internal stakeholders. Strong problem-solving skills, the ability to establish clarity from ambiguity, facilitation of collaboration with remote resources, a team-first attitude, and maintaining a friendly, supportive, creative environment are all essential to your success. Our Seattle office is located in the heart of quirky, creative Ballard. When we’re not making awesome games, we’re out sampling the delicious food Ballard has to offer; we’re sipping coffee (or tea) at our favorite coffee shops; or we’re engrossed in epic table-top battles at Cafe Mox. We’re passionate about creating a tight-knit work environment that feels like you’re hanging out with your friends. Responsibilities:
Qualifications:
