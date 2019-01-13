Get a job: Mythical Games is after a Senior Producer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Seattle, Washington

We are Mythical Games. A fully funded startup innovating at the intersection of video games and blockchain. Our goal is to lead the industry with the launch of exceptional video game experiences that leverage Blockchain Technology, while also providing a platform of robust tools that will allow any other game developer to do the same. We are looking for a highly-organized Senior Producer with exceptional communication skills and proven game production experience. In this role, you will be responsible for all aspects of production, partnering with external development resources, internal stakeholders, platform team in Sherman Oaks, and various other internal or external resources to manage development and publishing efforts for the Blankos franchise.

You will own the production schedule, establishing timelines and coordinating the workload required to achieve milestones, as well as being responsible for identifying risks, providing mitigation plans, and regularly communicating development status to internal stakeholders. Strong problem-solving skills, the ability to establish clarity from ambiguity, facilitation of collaboration with remote resources, a team-first attitude, and maintaining a friendly, supportive, creative environment are all essential to your success. Our Seattle office is located in the heart of quirky, creative Ballard. When we’re not making awesome games, we’re out sampling the delicious food Ballard has to offer; we’re sipping coffee (or tea) at our favorite coffee shops; or we’re engrossed in epic table-top battles at Cafe Mox. We’re passionate about creating a tight-knit work environment that feels like you’re hanging out with your friends. Responsibilities:

Work with stakeholders and resources to define feature requirements, determine resource needs, and create/maintain production schedules for development, launch, and ongoing maintenance phases

Regularly communicate project and milestone, status, risks, and opportunities.

Actively manage risk by proactively identifying mitigation strategies, gaining alignment on solutions, and executing

Collaborate with internal and external teams to guide features and content from concept to implementation

Day to day creation and communication of tasks, priorities, and deadlines for internal resources and external development teams

Ensure that project goals, objectives, milestones, and deliverables are fully understood, communicated and achieved

Facilitate healthy collaboration, strong communication, effective process, and accountability across all individuals and teams supporting the franchise



Qualifications:

8+ years of game production experience

Proven results managing ambiguous situations and driving towards clarity

Proven track record of orchestrating work across various creative and technical resources on complex software development and publishing projects

Ability to work with leadership and resources to align priorities and develop realistic plans to deliver on schedules

Experience developing continuous improvement to process and tools, to support increased collaboration and efficiency

Ability to set and manage stakeholder expectations amidst competing priorities

Expert project and people management skills

Knowledge of various project management tools and methodologies, paired with the experience to know when and why to leverage

Comfortable in a highly dynamic, fast-paced environment

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Organized, flexible and able to work with multiple stakeholders

A passion for games

