Tabletop games continue to succeed on Kickstarter as video games fall behind

January 15, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
It looks as though tabletop games dominated Kickstarter in 2018 while sucessfully funded video game campaigns have declined. 

These figures might be useful for developers looking to take their projects to the platform in the future, as they might provide some perspective on what types of games have been suceeding. 

Kickstarter provided some data to Polygon showing a roughly 20 percent increase in funds raised by successful tabletop projects over the previous year.

However, earnings for successfully funded video game projects were reportedly down for the third year in a row, with the decline being more noticable this time around.

The tabletop games category (including card games, board games, and tabletop role-playing games) was up $27.23 million, a 19.8 percent increase compared to 2017.

For comparison, the video game category declined $1.45 million, eight percent compared to 2017. Successful video game campaigns amassed a total of $15.8 million last year, compared to $17.25 million to last year.

That number is far lower than Kickstarter's all-time high for the video game category, which was back in 2015 at $41.5 million.

According to the data provided by Kickstarter, a successful video game on the platform only earned $44,886.36. On the flip side, a successful tabletop game earned an average of $70,603.33.

