Newsbrief: Hitman developer IO Interactive has opened a new studio in Malmo, Sweden.

The Danish company said the decision to open IOI Malmo was a "natural choice" given the region already plays home to a strong game dev community.

IO claims the new opening will strengthen its ability to deliver "exceptional" Hitman content, while also granting it the freedom to create brand-new franchises.

IOI Malmo is already fully operational, and will begin working on projects with IOI Copenhagen immediately, with IO describing the two studios as "one family."