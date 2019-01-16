Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 16, 2019
Hitman developer IO Interactive has opened a new studio in Malmo

Hitman developer IO Interactive has opened a new studio in Malmo

January 16, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
January 16, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: Hitman developer IO Interactive has opened a new studio in Malmo, Sweden. 

The Danish company said the decision to open IOI Malmo was a "natural choice" given the region already plays home to a strong game dev community. 

IO claims the new opening will strengthen its ability to deliver "exceptional" Hitman content, while also granting it the freedom to create brand-new franchises. 

IOI Malmo is already fully operational, and will begin working on projects with IOI Copenhagen immediately, with IO describing the two studios as "one family."

 

