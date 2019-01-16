Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 16, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 16, 2019
arrowPress Releases
January 16, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

AER: Memories of Old dev Forgotten Key is closing down

AER: Memories of Old dev Forgotten Key is closing down

January 16, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
January 16, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie

Forgotten Key, the indie studio behind 2017’s AER: Memories of Old, is closing its doors after 7 years and releasing demos for its unreleased and unannounced projects on itch.io as a result.

Studio founder and CEO Robin Hjelte spoke candidly about the coming closure in a Medium post, saying that ultimately the fault lies in being unable to find ways to sustain a growing studio despite everyone’s best efforts to do so. 

“The answers are probably many and nuanced, where we will surely fall to whatever the opposite of survival bias is called when trying [to] find explanations,” said Hjelte. “One answer is probably the market's development, another personal misjudging of priorities, and a third the inherent problem between making business out of creativity and art."

Along with a small reflection on the journey of the studio, Hjelte shared contact and portfolio information for the artists, programmers, designers, and producers that will be looking for work once the studio officially closes its doors. That information, alongside links to the team’s final projects, can be found in the full Medium writeup

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[01.16.19]
Senior Project Manager
Velan Studios
Velan Studios — Troy, New York, United States
[01.16.19]
Producer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[01.16.19]
Sr. Dialogue Coordinator
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Durham, North Carolina, United States
[01.16.19]
Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Thoughts on Detroit: Become Human
Unity updates terms of service (again) in response to Improbable dispute
GDC 2019 will host a Classic Game Postmortem of Paperboy!
EA Vancouver's open-world Star Wars game has been canceled


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image