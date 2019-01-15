Sony's Shawn Layden to give DICE 2019 opening keynote

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) has announced five additional speakers confirmed to attend the 2019 DICE Summit to discuss this year's theme of trailblazers.

For starters, the conference opening keynote will be presented by chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios, Shawn Layden.

Additional speakers include head of global gaming partnerships and development at Xbox/Microsoft Sarah Bond, acting president and CEO of the Entertainment Software Association Stanley Pierre-Louis, and creative director at Insomniac Games for Marvel's Spider-Man Bryan Intihar.

Intihar will be joining AIAS Gamemaker's Notebook podcast host Ted Price on the stage for an interview about the business and craft of developing one of the biggest games from 2018.

As explained in a press release, game developers will share insights into the groundbreaking principles and tools that drive and empower them, their teams, and the community at large to create better worlds in which to play and a better world in which to live.

These industry experts will join previously announced speakers including Greg Broadmore, Amy Hennig, Yves Jacquier, and Tim Schafer.

For more information about the DICE Summit, which is being held from February 11th to the 13th at the Aria Resort & Casino Las Vegas, click here.