GDC 2019 debuts new mentoring program to help grow your game dev career

Heads up, game makers! Game Developers Conference organizers are excited to debut a new mentoring initiative this year aimed at helping GDC attendees connect with seasoned professionals who can provide valuable help.

Launching at GDC 2019 is a brand-new mentoring program to help encourage game development professionals to continue and grow in their personal careers.

Attendees can take advantage of the offering by logging into the GDC Connect matchmaking tool and selecting session type that meets their needs. Mentors, comprised of seasoned professionals across all sections of the industry, will be matched with you via the system.

Meeting will take place in the exclusive GDC Mentoring Lounge located in the Expo. Mentoring sessions are scheduled to open for sign-ups in early February, so make sure to mark your calendars!

Here are the types of mentoring sessions on offer at GDC 2019:

Available to: Summits, Conference + Summits, Conference & All-Access pass holders

60 minute one-on-one: This format is really effective for slightly broader problem sets - where are you trying to go with your career, what are the business possibilities for this game, let's explore a wider swath of the design of this thing, let's talk about specific level design things, etc.

120 minute one-on-one: This format can be important for certain kinds of feedback. For example, using some of the time to playtest a new game, talking to the devs about their goals and business options, and helping formulate possible plans for the future for the project.

Available to: Expo Plus, Summits, Conference + Summits, Conference & All-Access pass holders

60 minute Q&A: This is somewhere between a roundtable and a session. It consists of 10-20 mentees, and 1-3 mentors fielding the questions/moderating.

30 minute one-on-one: This format is really effective for focused, specific things: portfolio/CV reviews, soliciting feedback on a part of a game or on a small mobile game, soliciting advice on a specific business problem.

