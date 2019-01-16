Pioneer , Ubisoft's sci-fi game teased in Watch Dogs 2 , reportedly cancelled

Pioneer, the sci-fi exploration game first discovered as an easter egg in Watch Dogs 2, has been cancelled according to former Ubisoft director Alex Hutchinson.

In one mission for Watch Dogs 2, players could hack into the servers of a fictional Ubisoft San Francisco to steal and sell a secret E3 teaser.

Once downloaded, the teaser wound up being footage from a space game codenamed Pioneer.

This is pretty interesting, given that Ubisoft never formally announced the game was in development, although it was confirmed that the game footage was real. An official reveal for Pioneer was reportedly in the works for 2017, but that never ended up happening.

A tweet sent out by Hutchinson yesterday seems to hint at Pioneer's cancellation, although it's worth noting that he's no longer working at Ubisoft.

The company hasn't put out an official statement over Pioneer, but there's no telling if it will ever be addressed, given the secrecy around the game's development.