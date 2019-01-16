Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 16, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 16, 2019
arrowPress Releases
January 16, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Pioneer , Ubisoft's sci-fi game teased in Watch Dogs 2 , reportedly cancelled

Pioneer, Ubisoft's sci-fi game teased in Watch Dogs 2, reportedly cancelled

January 16, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
January 16, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Pioneer, the sci-fi exploration game first discovered as an easter egg in Watch Dogs 2, has been cancelled according to former Ubisoft director Alex Hutchinson. 

In one mission for Watch Dogs 2, players could hack into the servers of a fictional Ubisoft San Francisco to steal and sell a secret E3 teaser.

 Once downloaded, the teaser wound up being footage from a space game codenamed Pioneer

This is pretty interesting, given that Ubisoft never formally announced the game was in development, although it was confirmed that the game footage was real. An official reveal for Pioneer was reportedly in the works for 2017, but that never ended up happening. 

A tweet sent out by Hutchinson yesterday seems to hint at Pioneer's cancellation, although it's worth noting that he's no longer working at Ubisoft.

The company hasn't put out an official statement over Pioneer, but there's no telling if it will ever be addressed, given the secrecy around the game's development. 

Related Jobs

Crystal Dynamics
Crystal Dynamics — Redwood City, California, United States
[01.16.19]
Camera Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[01.16.19]
Mid/Senior Multiplayer Programmer
Robot Entertainment
Robot Entertainment — Plano, Texas, United States
[01.16.19]
Technical Artist -- Rigging/Pipeline/Tools
Game Circus LLC
Game Circus LLC — Addison, Texas, United States
[01.16.19]
Technical Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Thoughts on Detroit: Become Human
Unity updates terms of service (again) in response to Improbable dispute
GDC 2019 will host a Classic Game Postmortem of Paperboy!
EA Vancouver's open-world Star Wars game has been canceled


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image