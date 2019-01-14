Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 16, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 16, 2019
arrowPress Releases
January 16, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: How Life is Strange brought a new era for narrative games

January 16, 2019 | By Staff
January 16, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

In this GDC Europe 2016 talk, Dontnod's Christian Divine reflects on the writing and design process for Life is Strange, and how its development heralds a new era for narrative games.

Divine discusses how the acceptance of Life is Strange among players was a sign that game narratives are expanding, and the "New Age" has become a "Blue Age" of storytelling.

It was an insightful talk that's definitely still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Durham, North Carolina, United States
[01.16.19]
Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[01.15.19]
UI Artist
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[01.15.19]
Senior UI Artist
Lucid Ones
Lucid Ones — Shanghai, China
[01.15.19]
LEVEL DESIGNER


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Thoughts on Detroit: Become Human
Unity updates terms of service (again) in response to Improbable dispute
GDC 2019 will host a Classic Game Postmortem of Paperboy!
EA Vancouver's open-world Star Wars game has been canceled


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image