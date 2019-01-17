Westworld Mobile shuts down following Bethesda lawsuit

Westworld Mobile has shut down just two weeks after developer Behaviour Interactive and publisher Warner Bros. settled a lawsuit brought against it by Bethesda.

Bethesda initially accused both companies of copyright infringement and misappropriation of trade secrets back in June, after noticing more than a few similarities between Westworld Mobile and Fallout Shelter.

The Fallout developer subsequently took legal action and said the Westworld Mobile creators had outright copied "the same or highly similar game design, art style, animations, features, and other gameplay elements" as Fallout Shelter.

Although Warner Bros and Behaviour said the accusations against them were completely baseless, they eventually settled the lawsuit after reaching an unknown agreement with Bethesda.

Now, around two weeks after that agreement was brokered, Warner Bros. has pulled the title from sale and switched the lights off for good.

"We are sorry to see the Westworld Mobile game go, and had an incredible time creating new content and events for players to enjoy," reads a message posted on Twitter. "We deeply appreciate our community's enthusiasm and participation in the game."