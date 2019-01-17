Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 17, 2019
NBA extends partnership with NBA 2K publisher 2K

January 17, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
The National Basketball Association (NBA) has signed a new multi-year global partnership extension with NBA 2K publisher 2K Games. 

2K's parent company Take-Two described the deal as "significant" but failed to talk specifics, although The Wall Street Journal claims it will cost the publisher around $1.1 billion over seven years. 

To-date, the NBA 2K series has sold-in over 86 million units worldwide, with NBA 2K18 currently holding the series sales record after shifting more than 10 million copies globally. 

"The NBA has been an outstanding partner throughout the history of the NBA 2K franchise, contributing significantly to its unparalleled success and the ability to grow its audience around the world across a myriad of platforms and offerings," said Take-Two CEO, Strauss Zelnick.

"We're thrilled to be in business with the entire team at the NBA, and enter into the longest-ever partnership extension between our organizations."

