Playtika continues push into casual market with Supertreat acquisition

Israel-based mobile developer Playtika has acquired Austrian casual card game studio Supertreat for an undisclosed fee.

The deal will see Playtika gain the rights to the Solitaire Grand Harvest, which the company's chief marketing officer Nir Korczak claims is "one of the highest grossing solitaire games" on the market.

This isn't the first time Playtika has splashed the cash in recent months. Back in December the studio purchased June's Journey developer Wooga for a reported $100 million, and the developer hopes its spending spree will allow it further expand into the casual games market.

"Solitaire is one of the most evergreen single-player games and a very competitive category, but Supertreat cracked it and succeeded in creating one of the highest grossing solitaire games within just a year of its launch," commented Korczak.

"We are confident that by leveraging our live-ops, game economy, and performance marketing expertise we will make Solitaire Grand Harvest the number one solitaire game in the market."