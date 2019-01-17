After a long back and forth, Improbable confirms future Unity support for SpatialOS

SpatialOS developer Improbable has confirmed that it will once again be able to fully support Unity in all its future development endeavors, finally putting fears to rest for any developers that may have been worried about the future of their SpatialOS projects running on Unity’s Engine.

It’s the conclusion of a week-long public back and forth between the two companies, one that both began and ended with changes to Unity’s Terms of Service.

In a blog post, Improbable confirms that Unity’s now-freshly-reworked TOS (and the company’s decision to reinstate Improbable’s Unity licenses) means that it can continue to support its SpatialOS GDK for Unity for the long term.

In a statement sent to Gamasutra, Improbable also says that the company is “glad Unity Technologies has done the right thing by making Unity an open platform” though it still believes a formal partnership would be in developers' best interests. (As stated in Unity’s blog post yesterday, the TOS update means SpatialOS is no longer in breach of Unity’s terms but is still not a supported third-party service.)

“We would like to move forward positively and would also like to note that what we think is an incredibly positive thing, came out of the events of the last week,” continues the statement. “The three largest third-party engine makers in the games industry have now confirmed that developers should be able to host engines wherever they want in the cloud. This is a key step, technologically, towards making the next generation of virtual worlds possible.”