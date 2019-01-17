Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 17, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 17, 2019
arrowPress Releases
January 17, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

After a long back and forth, Improbable confirms future Unity support for SpatialOS

After a long back and forth, Improbable confirms future Unity support for SpatialOS

January 17, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
January 17, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

SpatialOS developer Improbable has confirmed that it will once again be able to fully support Unity in all its future development endeavors, finally putting fears to rest for any developers that may have been worried about the future of their SpatialOS projects running on Unity’s Engine.

It’s the conclusion of a week-long public back and forth between the two companies, one that both began and ended with changes to Unity’s Terms of Service. 

In a blog post, Improbable confirms that Unity’s now-freshly-reworked TOS (and the company’s decision to reinstate Improbable’s Unity licenses) means that it can continue to support its SpatialOS GDK for Unity for the long term.

In a statement sent to Gamasutra, Improbable also says that the company is “glad Unity Technologies has done the right thing by making Unity an open platform” though it still believes a formal partnership would be in developers' best interests. (As stated in Unity’s blog post yesterday, the TOS update means SpatialOS is no longer in breach of Unity’s terms but is still not a supported third-party service.)

“We would like to move forward positively and would also like to note that what we think is an incredibly positive thing, came out of the events of the last week,” continues the statement. “The three largest third-party engine makers in the games industry have now confirmed that developers should be able to host engines wherever they want in the cloud. This is a key step, technologically, towards making the next generation of virtual worlds possible.”

Related Jobs

Crystal Dynamics
Crystal Dynamics — Redwood City, California, United States
[01.16.19]
Camera Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[01.16.19]
Mid/Senior Multiplayer Programmer
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[01.16.19]
Senior Lighting Artist
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[01.16.19]
Senior Project Manager


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Supergiant's fourth outing Hades introduces a more mature, organized dev process
Blog: How we handle UI localization at Our Machinery
NBA extends partnership with NBA 2K publisher 2K
Blog: Games and crowdfunding in 2018


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image