Attend GDC 2019 for a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Florence !

How do you build a mobile game about love?

That was one of the questions Australian indie dev Mountains wanted to answer with its debut game Florence, and at the Game Developers Conference in March you'll get a firsthand look at how they pulled it off.

Mountains creative director Ken Wong returns to GDC this year to deliver "Letting Go: A Florence Postmortem", a Design track talk that will show you how this critically-acclaimed mobile game was made.

Notably, Wong will discuss the project's inception and turbulent design evolution, and how the game achieved its emotional resonance. He'll also talk about the pressures of building a team from scratch, working with Annapurna Interactive, and striking out on a new path after working on Monument Valley.

While this talk is aimed at everyone, narrative designers should especially enjoy the breakdown of Florence's narrative techniques and how to use them in their own games, while attendees starting new studios can learn from Mountains' mistakes and successes!

