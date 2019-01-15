Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Attend GDC 2019 for a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Florence !

Attend GDC 2019 for a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Florence!

January 17, 2019 | By Staff
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Design, Production, Business/Marketing, GDC

How do you build a mobile game about love?

That was one of the questions Australian indie dev Mountains wanted to answer with its debut game Florence, and at the Game Developers Conference in March you'll get a firsthand look at how they pulled it off.

Mountains creative director Ken Wong returns to GDC this year to deliver "Letting Go: A Florence Postmortem", a  Design track talk that will show you how this critically-acclaimed mobile game was made.

Notably, Wong will discuss the project's inception and turbulent design evolution, and how the game achieved its emotional resonance. He'll also talk about the pressures of building a team from scratch, working with Annapurna Interactive, and striking out on a new path after working on Monument Valley.

While this talk is aimed at everyone, narrative designers should especially enjoy the breakdown of Florence's narrative techniques and how to use them in their own games, while attendees starting new studios can learn from Mountains' mistakes and successes!

Further details on this talk and many more are available now on the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

