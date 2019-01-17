Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 17, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 17, 2019
arrowPress Releases
January 17, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Bethesda bans Fallout 76 players who accessed secret developer room

Bethesda bans Fallout 76 players who accessed secret developer room

January 17, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
January 17, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design

Bethesda has confirmed that it is issuing temporary bans to players who have accessed a secret "developer room" full of unreleased items for Fallout 76

This seems to be the first time Bethesda has publicly addressed the issue of players hacking into the developer room, as the studio provided an official statement first posted to the Polish Fallout Facebook account. 

Eurogamer was able to obtain an official English translation of the post, which encourages players who have accessed these areas who have had their accounts banned to contact their support team.

"We are looking into accounts where players have obtained items by accessing areas of the game that are not intended for the public," the post reads. "These areas are only accessible to PC players that are using 3rd party applications to get into these areas."

"In an effort to ensure the integrity of these characters and accounts, these accounts are being temporarily disabled pending further investigation."

The discovery of the developer room lead to unreleased items being shared among players, including cosmetic items and weapons not yet available to the public. 

Developer rooms aren't uncommon, and they're usually used by developers as a space to test out new items. For single-player Bethesda games, developer rooms were typically accessed using console commands.

Bethesda has reportedly moved the location of the developer room, but some parts of it are apparently still able to be accessed by players. Although players can still to enter, they said they were no longer able to interact with the items inside some of the rooms.

Related Jobs

Crystal Dynamics
Crystal Dynamics — Redwood City, California, United States
[01.16.19]
Camera Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[01.16.19]
Mid/Senior Multiplayer Programmer
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[01.16.19]
Senior Lighting Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Durham, North Carolina, United States
[01.16.19]
Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Supergiant's fourth outing Hades introduces a more mature, organized dev process
Attend GDC 2019 for a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Florence!
Road to the IGF: Ian Lilley's Mirror Drop
Blog: Overcoming genre in Ni No Kuni 2


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image