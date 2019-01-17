Bethesda bans Fallout 76 players who accessed secret developer room

Bethesda has confirmed that it is issuing temporary bans to players who have accessed a secret "developer room" full of unreleased items for Fallout 76.

This seems to be the first time Bethesda has publicly addressed the issue of players hacking into the developer room, as the studio provided an official statement first posted to the Polish Fallout Facebook account.

Eurogamer was able to obtain an official English translation of the post, which encourages players who have accessed these areas who have had their accounts banned to contact their support team.

"We are looking into accounts where players have obtained items by accessing areas of the game that are not intended for the public," the post reads. "These areas are only accessible to PC players that are using 3rd party applications to get into these areas."

"In an effort to ensure the integrity of these characters and accounts, these accounts are being temporarily disabled pending further investigation."

The discovery of the developer room lead to unreleased items being shared among players, including cosmetic items and weapons not yet available to the public.

Developer rooms aren't uncommon, and they're usually used by developers as a space to test out new items. For single-player Bethesda games, developer rooms were typically accessed using console commands.

Bethesda has reportedly moved the location of the developer room, but some parts of it are apparently still able to be accessed by players. Although players can still to enter, they said they were no longer able to interact with the items inside some of the rooms.