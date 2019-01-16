Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 21, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 21, 2019
arrowPress Releases
January 21, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Learn how Weta built Dr. Grordbort's Invaders for Magic Leap at GDC 2019!

Learn how Weta built Dr. Grordbort's Invaders for Magic Leap at GDC 2019!

January 21, 2019 | By Staff
January 21, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Art, Design, GDC

Lots of game makers are working with the Magic Leap One, the developer edition of Magic Leap's remarkable AR headset, and at the 2019 Game Developers Conference in March you'll get an inside look at how one of the most remarkable Magic Leap experiences was made.

Creative powerhouse Weta Workshop designed Dr. Grordbort's Invaders specifically for Magic Leap, and in his GDC 2019 VRDC Game AR/VR track talk on "Creating 'Dr. Grordbort's Invaders' for Magic Leap One" lead game designer James Everett will walk you through the process.

While game devs are more familiar than most with the challenges of building things for platforms that don't quite exist yet, Everett's talk is especially exciting because Dr. Grordbort's Invaders is one of the world's first long-form mixed reality action games, and it was created by a brand-new team, on an in-development platform, incubated within the walls of an Academy Award-winning physical props company.

In this talk, Everett will discuss how the Weta Gameshop team, born of a collaboration between Magic Leap and Weta Workshop, delivered on their mandate to build an attention-grabbing game while providing feedback on the ever-evolving hardware and software that became the Magic Leap One Creator Edition!

Further details on this talk and many more are available now on the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Mythical Games
Mythical Games — Seattle, Washington, United States
[01.20.19]
Senior Game Designer
Monomi Park
Monomi Park — San Mateo, California, United States
[01.18.19]
Senior Game Designer
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Los Angeles, California, United States
[01.18.19]
Level Designer
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[01.18.19]
Gameplay Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Advanced UX Prototyping: Next Gen Prototyping for Games & Apps
CI Games establishes United Label, a new publishing label dedicated to indies
Blog: Why nobody cares about your indie game
NCSoft makes layoffs at mobile developer Iron Tiger Studios


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image