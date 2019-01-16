Learn how Weta built Dr. Grordbort's Invaders for Magic Leap at GDC 2019!

Lots of game makers are working with the Magic Leap One, the developer edition of Magic Leap's remarkable AR headset, and at the 2019 Game Developers Conference in March you'll get an inside look at how one of the most remarkable Magic Leap experiences was made.

Creative powerhouse Weta Workshop designed Dr. Grordbort's Invaders specifically for Magic Leap, and in his GDC 2019 VRDC Game AR/VR track talk on "Creating 'Dr. Grordbort's Invaders' for Magic Leap One" lead game designer James Everett will walk you through the process.

While game devs are more familiar than most with the challenges of building things for platforms that don't quite exist yet, Everett's talk is especially exciting because Dr. Grordbort's Invaders is one of the world's first long-form mixed reality action games, and it was created by a brand-new team, on an in-development platform, incubated within the walls of an Academy Award-winning physical props company.

In this talk, Everett will discuss how the Weta Gameshop team, born of a collaboration between Magic Leap and Weta Workshop, delivered on their mandate to build an attention-grabbing game while providing feedback on the ever-evolving hardware and software that became the Magic Leap One Creator Edition!

