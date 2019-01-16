Hey devs, submissions are now open for Day of the Devs at GDC 2019!

Hey game makers! Double Fine and iam8bit's popular indie game showcase Day of the Devs returns to GDC this year, and organizers are now accepting submissions from devs who want their games to be a part of it!

This fun GDC-sponsored showcase, which is returning for the seventh consecutive year, brings players and developers together for a celebration of some of the year's biggest indie hits.

GDC attendees will be able to stop by the Day of the Devs interactive space at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco throughout GDC week (March 18th through the 22nd) to check out the games, chat with the folks that made them, and just generally chill and have a nice time.

If you'd like your game to be a part of that, make sure to submit it via this form ASAP! Organizers say they're hoping to finalize a list of games in the showcase by early February.

"We'll provide machines and TVs for all the games, so hopefully you'll just be able to slide in and have a good time," reads this year's submission form. "We're hoping to nail down a list in early Februrary, and will let everyone know one way or another ASAP! GONNA BE FUN!"

In addition to a spot on the GDC show floor, games selected to be a part of the Day of the Devs showcase will also be eligible to take part in a special offsite presentation at the Alamo Drafthouse in San Francisco, where games will be showcased on the big screen.

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa