Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 18, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 18, 2019
arrowPress Releases
January 18, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Splash Damage has released the full game design document for Dirty Bomb

Splash Damage has released the full game design document for Dirty Bomb

January 18, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
January 18, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming, Design, Production

Splash Damage has released the complete game design document for Dirty Bomb unto the world.  

The 300+ page document was initially given to those who'd backed the game on Kickstarter, but with development on the free-to-play shooter coming to an end, the studio has decided to make the extensive booklet available to everyone. 

That means developers and fans can now learn how Splash Damage brought the title to life by poring over hundreds of pages of designs, sketches, system notes, concept art, biro drawings, and more. 

The document promises to be an eye-opening read for anyone even vaguely interested in the ups and downs of game development, and Dirty Bomb's creative director Exedore says it should shed light on how the studio approached decision making throughout production. 

Indeed, a quick glance at the document's contents page shows it covers everything from the shooter's core gameplay and weapon mechanics to its game modes, map design, and character abilities. 

Really though, that's just the tip of the iceberg, so why not check out the design document for yourself by downloading it from the Dirty Bomb website. Don't forget to nab the soundtrack and artbook while you're there.

Related Jobs

Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey , California, United States
[01.17.19]
Gameplay Engineer
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[01.17.19]
Sr. Gameplay Engineer
Valkyrie Entertainment
Valkyrie Entertainment — Seattle, Washington, United States
[01.17.19]
Senior Software Engineer
Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Broadway, New South Wales, Australia
[01.17.19]
Senior Technical Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

A closer look at the deck-building hack-and-slash success, Book of Demons
Supergiant's fourth outing Hades introduces a more mature, organized dev process
Attend GDC 2019 for a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Florence!
Road to the IGF: Ian Lilley's Mirror Drop


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image