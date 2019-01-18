Splash Damage has released the full game design document for Dirty Bomb

Splash Damage has released the complete game design document for Dirty Bomb unto the world.

The 300+ page document was initially given to those who'd backed the game on Kickstarter, but with development on the free-to-play shooter coming to an end, the studio has decided to make the extensive booklet available to everyone.

That means developers and fans can now learn how Splash Damage brought the title to life by poring over hundreds of pages of designs, sketches, system notes, concept art, biro drawings, and more.

The document promises to be an eye-opening read for anyone even vaguely interested in the ups and downs of game development, and Dirty Bomb's creative director Exedore says it should shed light on how the studio approached decision making throughout production.

Indeed, a quick glance at the document's contents page shows it covers everything from the shooter's core gameplay and weapon mechanics to its game modes, map design, and character abilities.

Really though, that's just the tip of the iceberg, so why not check out the design document for yourself by downloading it from the Dirty Bomb website. Don't forget to nab the soundtrack and artbook while you're there.