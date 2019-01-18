Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 18, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 18, 2019
arrowPress Releases
January 18, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Netflix claims Fortnite is now a bigger competitor than HBO

Netflix claims Fortnite is now a bigger competitor than HBO

January 18, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
January 18, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Streaming mogul Netflix claims Fortnite is now a bigger competitor than other media companies like Game of Thrones and True Detective producer HBO.

In a recent earnings report, Netflix said it earns around 10 percent of television screen time in the United States, though it averages less than that on mobile screens. 

Curiously, the company then talked up its ability to earn consumer screen time away from a "very broad set of competitors," before adding that it also competes with (and loses to) Fortnite more than HBO. 

It's a notable comparison that highlights not only how incredulously popular Epic's last-man-standing shooter has become, but also how its impact is now being felt by some of the biggest names outside of the games industry. 

Indeed, it's easy to see why Netflix considers Fortnite a main rival. The free-to-play title is available on almost every platform imaginable, from consoles and PCs to smartphones, and hit 8.3 million concurrent players before Christmas. 

Last time we checked, Fortnite had over 200 million registered users, and Epic continues to keep the game relevant by introducing new skins, weapons, and locations with the start of each new 'season.'

Related Jobs

Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Broadway, New South Wales, Australia
[01.17.19]
Gameplay Programmer, C++ - Vehicle Physics
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey , California, United States
[01.17.19]
Gameplay Engineer
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[01.17.19]
Sr. Gameplay Engineer
Valkyrie Entertainment
Valkyrie Entertainment — Seattle, Washington, United States
[01.17.19]
Senior Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

A closer look at the deck-building hack-and-slash success, Book of Demons
Netflix claims Fortnite is now a bigger competitor than HBO
Blog: The elegance of first-time user experience in The Lab
Splash Damage has released the full game design document for Dirty Bomb


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image