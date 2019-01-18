Netflix claims Fortnite is now a bigger competitor than HBO

Streaming mogul Netflix claims Fortnite is now a bigger competitor than other media companies like Game of Thrones and True Detective producer HBO.

In a recent earnings report, Netflix said it earns around 10 percent of television screen time in the United States, though it averages less than that on mobile screens.

Curiously, the company then talked up its ability to earn consumer screen time away from a "very broad set of competitors," before adding that it also competes with (and loses to) Fortnite more than HBO.

It's a notable comparison that highlights not only how incredulously popular Epic's last-man-standing shooter has become, but also how its impact is now being felt by some of the biggest names outside of the games industry.

Indeed, it's easy to see why Netflix considers Fortnite a main rival. The free-to-play title is available on almost every platform imaginable, from consoles and PCs to smartphones, and hit 8.3 million concurrent players before Christmas.

Last time we checked, Fortnite had over 200 million registered users, and Epic continues to keep the game relevant by introducing new skins, weapons, and locations with the start of each new 'season.'