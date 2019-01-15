Make time to learn from industry leaders at GDC 2019's Dev Days!

Hey game makers, as you're lining up your schedules for the 2019 Game Developers Conference in San Francisco this March, make sure to leave some time to check out some of this year's top-shelf Dev Days!

If you've never attended a GDC Dev Day before, it's basically a full-day program where you can learn firsthand about the latest game dev tech and tools, organized by leading game tech companies like Amazon, Autodesk, Facebook, Google, The Khronos Group, and Unity Technologies!

Featuring a days' worth of the latest tips and insight from some of the top movers and shakers in the industry, these Dev Days take place during the first two days of GDC (Monday and Tuesday, March 18th and 19th).

Organizers are still lining up the schedule for the Dev Days at GDC 2019, so make sure to bookmark the Session Scheduler and check back for updates as you continue to build your GDC 2019 schedule!

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa