Starbreeze delays console release of Overkill's The Walking Dead

Starbreeze has announced that it is holding off on bringing Overkill’s The Walking Dead to consoles, at least for now. Both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the games were due to launch on February 6, but have now been delayed indefinitely, with more details to be released at a later date.

For Starbreeze, the decision to delay the console launch of Overkill’s The Walking Dead comes during a rough patch in the company’s history. Prior to its release, company leadership had previously toted the game as its biggest release since Payday 2, a game that, despite releasing 5 years ago, is still a top earner for Starbreeze.

The studio had been banking on the success of Overkill’s The Walking Dead to bring it back into the profitable range, but sales of the PC version fell short of expectations. Following the game’s release, Starbreeze announced that it had initiated a program to “reduce costs and sharpen focus on core business,” including internal and external development, in order to keep what CFO Sebastian Ahlskog described as the “company’s important games” alive and headed toward release.