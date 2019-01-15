Weekly Jobs Roundup: Wargaming, Digital Extremes, and more are hiring now!

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Location: Broadway, New South Wales, Australia

Wargaming Sydney is seeking a passionate Lead Game Designer to join our professional team and deliver fresh experiences for players. Our projects offer development challenges across a wide spectrum, presenting unique opportunities for developers from all backgrounds.

Being a Lead Game Designer at Wargaming Sydney means more than designing games. We have to understand the experience we want to create for players, and then design the game features or changes required to bring this experience into reality. From prototyping new concepts to balancing gameplay, designing systems or crafting groundbreaking mechanics, your work will have the potential to inspire gamers and designers for years to come. Comprehensive design sensibilities, problem-solving, agile execution, and considered communication are our tools of the trade as we strive to bring new experiences to our audience.

Location: Los Angeles, California

As a Magnopus Experience Engineer, you’ll work on cutting-edge experiences which connect people to each other and the world around us in order to feel touched, inspired, educated, and entertained. We’re looking for people who love to apply new technology to solve “impossible” problems, building bridges between the real world and the digital world. The position is full time and is using the latest technology from Oculus Quest to Magic Leap to custom modified Vive Pro headsets running on custom built PCs and anywhere in between.

Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Imangi Studios is looking for a talented individual to fill multiple open Game Artist positions (environment, character, 3D generalist, 2D/concept). This position will be responsible for developing visual assets for the Temple Run brand. Depending on your specialization, you will conceptualize and create environments, characters, concepts, animations, and/or VFX for Imangi Studios' mobile games. The ideal candidate will have a strong portfolio and experience in the mobile games space.

Location: London, Ontario, Canada

Digital Extremes is looking for an Environment Artist with at least one year of industry experience to utilize traditional art training and knowledge of 3D art, design and computer graphics software to build efficient, high quality 3D models using next-generation techniques, such as normal mapping and advanced shaders, translate 2D concepts into 3D reality including modeling, texturing, UV-mapping, etc. though the supervision of the Art Director and Lead Artist, and work closely with the Art Director and Lead Artist to understand the creative direction as well as ensure the successful execution of the game’s visual design as a part of its Canada-based team.

Location: Redwood City, California

The Gameplay Camera Designer, working under the Lead Cinematic Designer and/or the Game Director, will be responsible for designing, implementing, and fine-tune the game design cameras and related gameplay in levels and cinematics to ensure a smooth and seamless player experience through a rich and epic narrative experience. A successful Camera Designer will be able to collaborate with Artists and Designers to create tools and camera solutions to create a dynamic and living world.