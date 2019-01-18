Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 18, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 18, 2019
arrowPress Releases
January 18, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Cloud Imperium Games spent $4M a month in 2017 developing Star Citizen

Cloud Imperium Games spent $4M a month in 2017 developing Star Citizen

January 18, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
January 18, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Cloud Imperium Games, the studio behind Star Citizen and Squadron 42, released an eight-page accounting document a few weeks ago which shows how the company has spent its funds since 2012.

According to the document, CIG has spent $193.3 million since 2012, with $14.23 million left in reserve. About $48.8 million of that was spent in 2017, putting the company’s most recently reported monthly spending at about an average of $4 million. 

Revenue sources were split into three main categories, including Kickstarter pledges, subscriptions, and "other" income from partnerships with hardware and software vendors. Based on the graph provided, it doesn't seem like the company has been able to keep steady since 2014, after its initial explosion in revenue upon launch at the end of 2012 and into 2013.

This is pretty interesting, as Star Citizen is still in development but has already brought about $200 million in revenue for the company. Apparently, only one percent of that was due to traditional crowdfunding.

The document goes on to point out that CIG has been spending more than it’s bringing in through its revenue streams over the past 3 years. The company says that $826,000 went to general and administrative (including accounting and legal services), with the rest going into game development costs.

The $46 million raised from a private investment last month will reportedly be going toward marketing and distribution efforts for Squadron 42, as well as development costs for Star Citizen.

Related Jobs

Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Los Angeles, California, United States
[01.18.19]
Level Designer
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[01.18.19]
Gameplay Engineer
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[01.18.19]
Environment Artist
Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Broadway, New South Wales, Australia
[01.17.19]
Gameplay Programmer, C++ - Vehicle Physics


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

A closer look at the deck-building hack-and-slash success, Book of Demons
Road to the IGF: Greg Lobanov's Wandersong
Make time to learn from industry leaders at GDC 2019's Dev Days!
Starbreeze delays console release of Overkill's The Walking Dead


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image