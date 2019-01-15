Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 18, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 18, 2019
arrowPress Releases
January 18, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: The highs and lows of Hitman's episodic release

January 18, 2019 | By Staff
January 18, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

In this 2016 GDC Europe talk, Io Interactive's Hannes Seifert shares the highs and lows of transforming Hitman into an episodic release title.

Siefert will share the risks and challenges pushing their art form forward, the required change of mind, the tremendous excitement and involvement of players, as well as the conservatism of self-proclaimed keepers of the status quo.

It was an insightful talk that's definitely still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Broadway, New South Wales, Australia
[01.17.19]
Lead Artist
Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Broadway, New South Wales, Australia
[01.17.19]
Lead Game Designer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[01.17.19]
Character Artist
Crystal Dynamics
Crystal Dynamics — Redwood City, California, United States
[01.16.19]
Camera Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

A closer look at the deck-building hack-and-slash success, Book of Demons
Road to the IGF: Greg Lobanov's Wandersong
Make time to learn from industry leaders at GDC 2019's Dev Days!
Starbreeze delays console release of Overkill's The Walking Dead


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image