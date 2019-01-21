Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 21, 2019
NCSoft makes layoffs at mobile developer Iron Tiger Studios

NCSoft makes layoffs at mobile developer Iron Tiger Studios

January 21, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
January 21, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Guild Wars 2 and Lineage II publisher NCSoft has laid off an unknown number of staff at its mobile gaming division, Iron Tiger Studios. 

A company spokesperson confirmed the news to VentureBeat, but stopped short of revealing exactly how many employees had been let go. 

NCSoft established Iron Tiger back in 2015, and tasked the Califonia-based studio with developing original mobile games inspired by its existing franchises. 

The company had been working on an unannounced title, but that project is now being handed over to a third party developer while Iron Tiger is "reshaped" by NCSoft. 

In the meantime, the San Mateo outfit will continue to publish and operate mobile titles including Aion: Legions of War.

