How machine learning is helping fans remaster retro classics

How can fans make their favorite retro classics look better without petitioning for a HD remaster or full-blown remake? Easy. By getting neural networks to do their dark bidding.

As spotlighted by the folks over at VentureBeat, a piece of software called A.I. Gigapixel is currently helping Final Fantasy VII players improve the resolution of the game's backdrops and make it easier on the eyes.

The program uses machine learning to understand how to improve images by comparing a high-resolution snap with a low-res version of the same picture, before trying to bridge the gap between the two.

Although the results might be haphazard at first, as the software begins to understand what makes the high-resolution image better, it should start to deliver results.

Indeed, one Final Fantasy modder that goes by the name of 'CaprRobau' has already provided a glimpse of what A.I. Gigapixel is capable of by running Final Fantasy VII's backgrounds through the program.

As the comparison below shows, the software has managed to make some noticeable improvements, delivering backgrounds that are noticeably sharper, and chock-full of detail.

It's an interesting technique that's full of potential, and some publishers are already employing similar methods to improve aging titles on the fly. Keen to hear more? Then you'll want to go and check out the full article over on VentureBeat.