Square Enix has trademarked the name of Octopath Traveler's art style

Newsbrief: Square Enix has trademarked the name of Octopath Traveler's 'HD-2D' graphical style in Europe.

As reported by Gematsu, the Japanese developer-publisher has trademarked the terms 'HD-2D' and 'HD2D.'

The company has used both to describe the Switch RPG's unique art style, which combines 16-bit character sprites and textures with polygonal 3D environments and high-definition effects.

It's an interesting move, and one that suggests Square has plans to use the phrase again in the future -- be it to describe another Octopath title, or perhaps even a new franchise that employs the same graphical style.