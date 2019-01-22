Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 22, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 22, 2019
arrowPress Releases
January 22, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Square Enix trademarks Octopath Traveler's 'HD-2D' art style in Europe

Square Enix trademarks Octopath Traveler's 'HD-2D' art style in Europe

January 22, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
January 22, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Art, Production

Newsbrief: Square Enix has trademarked the name of Octopath Traveler's 'HD-2D' graphical style in Europe. 

As reported by Gematsu, the Japanese developer-publisher has trademarked the terms 'HD-2D' and 'HD2D.'

The company has used both to describe the Switch RPG's unique art style, which combines 16-bit character sprites and textures with polygonal 3D environments and high-definition effects.

It's an interesting move, and one that suggests Square has plans to use the phrase again in the future -- be it to describe another Octopath title, or perhaps even a new franchise that employs the same graphical style.

Related Jobs

Big Blue Bubble Inc.
Big Blue Bubble Inc. — London, Ontario, Canada
[01.21.19]
Senior Game Producer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — bellevue, Washington, United States
[01.17.19]
Outsource Artist
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[01.16.19]
Senior Project Manager
WWE
WWE — Stamford, Connecticut, United States
[01.10.19]
Manager, Interactive Games


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Advanced UX Prototyping: Next Gen Prototyping for Games & Apps
CI Games establishes United Label, a new publishing label dedicated to indies
Blog: Why nobody cares about your indie game
NCSoft makes layoffs at mobile developer Iron Tiger Studios


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image