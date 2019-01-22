Streamer raises $340,000 for trans charity by playing Donkey Kong 64

Steamer Harry Brewis (a.k.a. H.Bomberguy) has raised over $340,000 for UK trans charity Mermaids by hosting a star-studded Donkey Kong 64 marathon.

Mermaids works to raise awareness about gender non-conformity in children and teens, and is actively campaigning for the recognition of gender dysphoria in young people.

The organization's wider goal is to relieve the mental and emotional stress of those struggling with gender identity issues by supporting them and their families, raising awareness among the public, and campaigning for more professional support.

Despite doing vitally important work, the charity was recently targeted by writer Graham Linehan (known for Father Ted and The IT Crowd) who's been campaigning for group's National Lottery funding to be pulled.

Brewis started his stream in response to Linehan's cynical efforts, and although he only initially hoped to raise around $500, the event quickly snowballed.

Indeed, supporters from the games industry and beyond rallied around Brewis -- who was assisted by number of familiar faces including Donkey Kong and Banjo-Kazooie composer Grant Kirkhope, U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Doom co-creator John Romero -- helping the dedicated streamer obliterate his initial target.

The entire event lasted for almost 60 hours, and ultimately succeeded in turning Linehan's toxic campaign against Mermaids into a massive win for the charity and those it supports.

You can find the full stream over on Brewis' Twitch channel, and those of you still keen to help out can donate to Mermaids via the charity's official website.