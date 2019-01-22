Hothead Games opens new publishing division

Newsbrief: Canadian developer Hothead Games has opened up a new division to focus on using its analytical, marketing, and development resources to publish mobile games from other developers.

The company is banking on its own experience with self-publishing mobile games like Hero Hunters and Big Win Sports to help it support games from indie and small developers that sign on with its new branch.

"Because Hothead has built our own publishing infrastructure to support our internally developed games, we know first hand how complex it is to develop, publish and support a liveops mobile game," said Hothead Games’ director of publishing Gregan Dunn in a press release. "We have every skill set required to make a game a success based on our experience with our own games."

More information on what the new publishing arm is offering, as well as contact info for those mobile devs seeking a publisher, can be found on the Hothead Games website.