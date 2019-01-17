Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 23, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 23, 2019
arrowPress Releases
January 23, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Strap in for a Panzer Dragoon Classic Game Postmortem at GDC 2019!

Strap in for a Panzer Dragoon Classic Game Postmortem at GDC 2019!

January 23, 2019 | By Staff
January 23, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming, Art, Audio, Design, Production, Business/Marketing, GDC

Do you have a deep and abiding interest in classic games, the Panzer Dragoon series, the Sega Saturn, or all of the above? Then Game Developers Conference 2019 organizers have good news for you: 

Panzer Dragoon designer Yukio Futatsugi and artist Kentaro Yoshida, two Japanese game industry veterans who now work together at Grounding, will be at GDC in March to discuss designing and developing the Panzer Dragoon series on Saturn!

This is a very special Classic Game Postmortem because you get two speakers and not one but three games discussed in-depth: the original Panzer Dragoon (which was Futatsugi's debut as a game designer) as well as its follow-up Panzer Dragoon Zwei and the RPG Panzer Dragoon Saga, neither of which have ever been publicly deconstructed like this.

It promises to be a fascinating hour-long deep dive into the conception, development, and design of a seminal series, one that played a huge role in the life of the Saturn. Even if you aren't interested in the history and the stories, Futatsugi and Yoshida believe that some of the lessons learned in struggling with the cutting-edge hardware that was the Sega Saturn can still be put to good use in the modern age of game development.

For more information on this session and others, make sure to check out the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Within
Within — Los Angeles, California, United States
[01.22.19]
Graphics Engineer
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[01.22.19]
Junior Programmer, Cambridge, MA
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[01.22.19]
Junior Programmer, Chicago
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[01.22.19]
Senior Programmer, Chicago


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Adobe acquires Substance toolkit creator Allegorithmic
Blog: The mysteries of studying game design
Epic Games acquires digital character specialist 3Lateral
How the Distraint series stands out in the crowded horror genre


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image