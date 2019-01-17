Strap in for a Panzer Dragoon Classic Game Postmortem at GDC 2019!

Do you have a deep and abiding interest in classic games, the Panzer Dragoon series, the Sega Saturn, or all of the above? Then Game Developers Conference 2019 organizers have good news for you:

Panzer Dragoon designer Yukio Futatsugi and artist Kentaro Yoshida, two Japanese game industry veterans who now work together at Grounding, will be at GDC in March to discuss designing and developing the Panzer Dragoon series on Saturn!

This is a very special Classic Game Postmortem because you get two speakers and not one but three games discussed in-depth: the original Panzer Dragoon (which was Futatsugi's debut as a game designer) as well as its follow-up Panzer Dragoon Zwei and the RPG Panzer Dragoon Saga, neither of which have ever been publicly deconstructed like this.

It promises to be a fascinating hour-long deep dive into the conception, development, and design of a seminal series, one that played a huge role in the life of the Saturn. Even if you aren't interested in the history and the stories, Futatsugi and Yoshida believe that some of the lessons learned in struggling with the cutting-edge hardware that was the Sega Saturn can still be put to good use in the modern age of game development.

