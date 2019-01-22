Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 22, 2019
Tencent still absent from third round of Chinese game approvals

January 22, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
93 more games have been approved by the Online Games Ethics Committee of China, signaling the third wave of media authorized by the country's gaming regulator since December 2018.

Once again, the list of approved titles seems to exclude any releases from Chinese tech giants Tencent and NetEase.

This comes a few weeks after Chinese regulators began reviewing games submitted under license consideration in China, moving forward to end the licensing freeze that had halted game approvals for the majority of 2018.

As the South China Morning Post reports, license approvals are reportedly granted in the order they're received, so it could be likely that games from Tencent and NetEase are still on a waiting list. 

“Overall, license approvals are faster and bigger in number than market expectation,” said Xiang Wenqian and Gao Baowen, analysts with Shanghai-based Orient Securities, in a research note. “We are certain that the industry is turning positive.”

The analysts also said that the latest round of license approvals include titles submitted for reviews in April last year.

As of right now, there's no telling if games from either Tencent or NetEase will be included in the next round of approvals, but there's no doubt that the freeze has continued to negatively impact both companies. 

