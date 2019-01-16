Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: How I got my mom to play through Plants vs. Zombies

January 22, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

In this GDC 2012 session, PopCap's George Fan walks through how he managed to get his mom to play video games through the development of Plants Vs Zombies while still embracing the wants and needs of classic players.

Fan discusses the 10 techniques he used to better teach game mechanics to players, using specific examples from Plants vs. Zombies to illustrate the concepts presented.

It was an insightful talk that's definitely still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

