Video: How I got my mom to play through Plants vs. Zombies

In this GDC 2012 session, PopCap's George Fan walks through how he managed to get his mom to play video games through the development of Plants Vs Zombies while still embracing the wants and needs of classic players.

Fan discusses the 10 techniques he used to better teach game mechanics to players, using specific examples from Plants vs. Zombies to illustrate the concepts presented.

It was an insightful talk that's definitely still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

